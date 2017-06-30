Music giant Jimmy Iovine in 'Defiant' alliance with Dr. Dre
In this June 27, 2017, file photo, music mogul Jimmy Iovine, center, poses with rapper Dr. Dre, left, and producer Allen Hughes at the premiere of HBO's "The Defiant Ones" at the Time Warner Center in New York. The four-part documentary series tracks the lives of Iovine and Dre, and their unlikely partnership turning out hit records and creating Beats headphones, which they sold to Apple in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Jul 1
|Human
|146
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Mcdougall
|181
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC