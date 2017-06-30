Music giant Jimmy Iovine in 'Defiant'...

Music giant Jimmy Iovine in 'Defiant' alliance with Dr. Dre

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this June 27, 2017, file photo, music mogul Jimmy Iovine, center, poses with rapper Dr. Dre, left, and producer Allen Hughes at the premiere of HBO's "The Defiant Ones" at the Time Warner Center in New York. The four-part documentary series tracks the lives of Iovine and Dre, and their unlikely partnership turning out hit records and creating Beats headphones, which they sold to Apple in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Jul 1 Human 146
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 29 Mcdougall 181
News 170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ... May '17 sad 1
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... (Jan '17) Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC