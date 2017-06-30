Mumbai: KEM's 'baby app' a hit with 1...

Mumbai: KEM's 'baby app' a hit with 10K people

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

KEM hospital and the Mumbai Breastfeeding Promotion Committee have found a new reason to celebrate. The mobile app, Shishu Poshan, which they launched in November 2016 to address queries of first-time parents, especially new mothers, has been downloaded 10,000 times till July 1. Users have rated the app 4.5. The app, available on Google Play Store in Hindi, English and Marathi was launched in collaboration with the Breastfeeding Promotion Network Of India, Maharashtra, United Nations Children's Fund, Maharashtra, KEM Hospital, and TATA Consultancy Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Jul 1 Human 146
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 29 Mcdougall 181
News 170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ... May '17 sad 1
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... (Jan '17) Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,682 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC