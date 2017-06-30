Mumbai: KEM's 'baby app' a hit with 10K people

KEM hospital and the Mumbai Breastfeeding Promotion Committee have found a new reason to celebrate. The mobile app, Shishu Poshan, which they launched in November 2016 to address queries of first-time parents, especially new mothers, has been downloaded 10,000 times till July 1. Users have rated the app 4.5. The app, available on Google Play Store in Hindi, English and Marathi was launched in collaboration with the Breastfeeding Promotion Network Of India, Maharashtra, United Nations Children's Fund, Maharashtra, KEM Hospital, and TATA Consultancy Services.

