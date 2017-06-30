Mumbai: KEM's 'baby app' a hit with 10K people
KEM hospital and the Mumbai Breastfeeding Promotion Committee have found a new reason to celebrate. The mobile app, Shishu Poshan, which they launched in November 2016 to address queries of first-time parents, especially new mothers, has been downloaded 10,000 times till July 1. Users have rated the app 4.5. The app, available on Google Play Store in Hindi, English and Marathi was launched in collaboration with the Breastfeeding Promotion Network Of India, Maharashtra, United Nations Children's Fund, Maharashtra, KEM Hospital, and TATA Consultancy Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Jul 1
|Human
|146
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Mcdougall
|181
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC