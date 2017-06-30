Motley Fool: Forecast good for Seagat...

Motley Fool: Forecast good for Seagate Tech dividends, earnings - Sun, 02 Jul 2017 PST

Data storage specialist Seagate Technology can be a volatile stock, soaring when computer memory prices are high and swooning when the market is flooded with memory and prices are low. Recently, for example, with NAND memory supplies tight and hard drive prices rising, Seagate stock has surged - rising more than 80 percent during the past year.

Chicago, IL

