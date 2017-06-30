Motley Fool: Forecast good for Seagate Tech dividends, earnings - Sun, 02 Jul 2017 PST
Data storage specialist Seagate Technology can be a volatile stock, soaring when computer memory prices are high and swooning when the market is flooded with memory and prices are low. Recently, for example, with NAND memory supplies tight and hard drive prices rising, Seagate stock has surged - rising more than 80 percent during the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Sat
|Human
|146
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Mcdougall
|181
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC