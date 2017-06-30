Japan's Toshiba secures $6 bln in cre...

Japan's Toshiba secures $6 bln in credit lines - Nikkei

Embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp used shares in its divested flash memory unit to secure a credit of 680 billion yen from major banks, Nikkei news agency reported on Friday. Lenders helped Toshiba by providing a way for the company to borrow funds by leaving share certificates with the banks, instead of pledging actual shares as collateral, Nikkei said.

