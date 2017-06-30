Japan's Toshiba secures $6 bln in credit lines - Nikkei
Embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp used shares in its divested flash memory unit to secure a credit of 680 billion yen from major banks, Nikkei news agency reported on Friday. Lenders helped Toshiba by providing a way for the company to borrow funds by leaving share certificates with the banks, instead of pledging actual shares as collateral, Nikkei said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Jul 1
|Human
|146
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Mcdougall
|181
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC