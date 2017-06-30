Inside the Philippines Raid That Turned Up Sex-Trade Data

It was a daring raid carried out with military precision in a remote city of the Philippines - an operation that yielded surprise ammunition for a legal battle over the classified ad site Backpage, which has been accused of promoting sex trafficking. The strike involved two planes, 14 vehicles, sheriffs and lawyers, computer forensic experts, and armed guards with their firearms discreetly tucked away in shoulder bags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.