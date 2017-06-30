India's top tech firms lose appeal for engineering students
Three of the country's top outsourcing firms all dropped in the latest annual ranking of the most attractive employers for Indian engineering students by research firm Universum. The top 10 was dominated by American tech giants like Google and Microsoft.
