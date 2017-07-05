Huge fight breaks out between tourists at popular British holiday spot in Spain
The two groups started arguing as they walked along the street on the promenade of the beach S'Arenal in Mallorca, Spain. Another man jumps off a wall and kicks him in the back, prompting an angry reaction from one of the other tourists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Jul 1
|Human
|146
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Mcdougall
|181
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC