GE and others accused of breaching EU antitrust rules
General Electric , Japan's Canon , German drugmaker Merck KGaA and Sigma-Aldrich are accused by European Union antitrust regulators of providing misleading information during their separate merger deals. GE was charged with providing misleading R&D information related to its takeover of Danish rotor blade maker LM Wind, which was approved by the EU in March; the company says it " acted in good faith to meet the EC disclosure requirements and there was no intent to mislead."
