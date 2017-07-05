From the A-J's Pages: Time reports re...

From the A-J's Pages: Time reports reef destroyed for Ross Perot yacht

A construction crew working for Ross Perot blew up part of a coral reef without first getting a permit, enabling him to bring his yacht closer to his vacation home in Bermuda, Time magazine reported Sunday. NEW YORK - Tension in the Middle East has raised the price of frankincense and myrrh, traditional Biblical products still used in incense.

