FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC
Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 4,992 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.
