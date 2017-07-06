Dell Enhances Leadership in Desktop Virtualization with New...

Dell EMC XC Xpress for VDI, an optimized Nutanix-powered hyper-converged appliance designed for small and mid-size organizations Dell Latitude 3480 mobile thin client with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise combines security and connectivity in a mobile form-factor Dell Inc. is introducing a broad set of desktop virtualization solutions across its portfolio that make it easier than ever for customers to deploy, configure and manage their VDI environments, including the Dell EMC XC Xpress for VDI appliance, the Latitude 3480 mobile thin client, the latest version of the ThinOS 8.4 operating system with support for VMware Blast Extreme Protocol, and the new Wyse Management Suite software.

