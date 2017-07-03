CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts
Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
