Contrasting Verisk Analytics

Convergys Corporation and Verisk Analytics are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitabiliy. Convergys Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.16%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.