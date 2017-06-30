AOL co-founder brings $100,000 tech contest to Pa.3 minutes ago

This worry motivates AOL co-founder Steve Case: America's prosperity could be at risk if venture capital continues to flow to Silicon Valley and other elite tech hubs at the expense of the rest of the country. An economic evangelist for America's heartland, Case, 58, in recent years has been on a mission to redirect critical investment to innovators in places like Cincinnati, Des Moines and Albuquerque.

