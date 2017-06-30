Analysts Applaud Micron's Beat-And-Ra...

Analysts Applaud Micron's Beat-And-Raise Third Quarter

Micron Technology, Inc. announced last week its fiscal third-quarter results, which showed 92-percent year-over-year revenue growth to $5.57 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.62 compared to $0.90 in the year-ago period. The results were ahead of the consensus estimates.

