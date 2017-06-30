5 More FinTech Deals That Could Go Down Following Vantiv's $10 Billion Purchase of Worldpay
Vantiv's roughly $10 billion purchase of Worldpay could shake up the overseas payments market and create issues for Jack Dorsey's Square Inc. and First Data Corp. . Worldpay Group Plc is a UK payments technology company that generated A 4.5 billion ponds in sales from nearly 15 billion transactions last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Jul 1
|Human
|146
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Mcdougall
|181
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC