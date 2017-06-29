Xceligent Sues CoStar for Antitrust Violations
Xceligent is fighting to prevent CoStar from blocking the commercial real estate industry's ability to freely share its information. CoStar falsifies data in both its private databases and in public broker-loaded listings on LoopNet, without notifying the broker or property owner of the change to their proprietary information.
