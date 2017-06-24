Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Receives ...

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Receives "Hold" Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

19 hrs ago

's stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the communications equipment provider's stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50.

Chicago, IL

