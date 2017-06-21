Uber CEO ouster just latest in history of investor mutinies
Uber CEO ouster just latest in history of investor mutinies Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's resignation is just the latest case of investors stepping in. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tOSuLC "The thing that made him and the company successful is now causing havoc," Brad Stone, author of The Upstarts, which chronicles category-altering companies such as Uber and Airbnb, says of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.
Start the conversation
Add your comments below
