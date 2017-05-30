U.S. Supreme Court Rules That Domestic and Foreign Sales of a...

U.S. Supreme Court Rules That Domesti...

On May 30, 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court set forth a bright-line patent exhaustion rule, holding that both domestic and foreign sales exhaust all rights under the Patent Act. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the opinion for the Court, which held unanimously on the issue of domestic exhaustion and near unanimously on international exhaustion , ruling "that a patentee's decision to sell a product exhausts all of its patent rights in that item, regardless of any restrictions the patentee purports to impose or the location of the sale."

