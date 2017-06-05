Toshiba to pay $3.68 billion for Westinghouse reactors in US

Money-losing Japanese nuclear and electronics company Toshiba Corp. will pay $3.68 billion toward the construction of two reactors in Georgia by its U.S. unit Westinghouse, which has filed for bankruptcy protection. Tokyo-based Toshiba said Saturday the payment, under agreement with the operator of the Vogtle plant, will be made from October through January 2021.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.