Toshiba sues Western Digital in feud over memory unit sale
Toshiba Corp. said Wednesday it is suing its joint venture partner Western Digital over the U.S. company's opposition to a plan to sell the Japanese electronics and energy giant's memory chip unit. Toshiba said in a statement that it was seeking a permanent injunction and 120 billion yen in damages for what it called interference in the effort to sell Toshiba Memory Corp. Financially strapped Toshiba needs the cash from selling its flash memory unit to survive, but Western Digital contends its Japanese partner has no right to sell the memory chip unit without its consent.
