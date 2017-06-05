Time Warner's 'Wonder Woman' Jump-Starts Summer Box Office, Female Superhero Genre

It took a "Wonder Woman" not only to jump-start the summer box office, but end Time Warner Inc s 's critically maligned skid as it tries to approximate the success of the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise run by Walt Disney Co . "Wonder Woman" not only is a breakout hit of the summer, it defied expectations and shattered records for a movie directed by a woman, in this case Patty Jenkins, the Oscar-winning director of "Monster."

