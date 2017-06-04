Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Announces Share Repurchase Program
Thomson Reuters Corp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan, which permits the company to repurchase 36,000,000 shares on Wednesday, May 24th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|May 31
|Human
|145
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May 11
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC