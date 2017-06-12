Thomson Reuters and Symphony Announce Strategic Partnership
The partnership will provide an integrated experience between the companies' two platforms to enrich and streamline customer workflows by enabling market participants to seamlessly share Eikon objects such as charts, news and data via Symphony's messaging and collaboration platform. The integration, slated to be available later this year, will drive productivity across the financial services community through an integrated workflow solution.
