The 1M/1M Deal Radar 2017: CleverTap, Mumbai, India - Sramana Mitra

The 1M/1M Deal Radar 2017: CleverTap, Mumbai, India

According to Gartner , the business intelligence and analytics software market is expected to reach $18.3 billion in 2017, an increase of 7.3% from 2016. By the end of 2020, the market is forecast to grow to $22.8 billion.

