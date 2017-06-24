Teachers Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stake in CAI International, Inc.
Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in CAI International, Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,438 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.
