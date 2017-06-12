Swimming robot to probe damage at Japan nuclear plant

Newly developed robot for underwater investigation at the Fukushima's damaged reactor, moves in the water at a Toshiba Corp. test facility in Yokosuka near Tokyo, Thursday, June 15, 2017. The robot, which is nicknamed " Little sunfish," co-developed by the debt-strapped Japanese nuclear and electronics company and the International Research Institute for Nuclear Decommissioning, is ready for deployment this summer at the badly-damaged Unit 3 primary containment vessel to assess its damage and locate parts of melted fuel, believed to be submerged under highly contaminated water.

