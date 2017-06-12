Swimming robot to probe damage at Jap...

Swimming robot to probe damage at Japan nuclear plant

15 hrs ago

Newly developed robot for underwater investigation at the Fukushima's damaged reactor, moves in the water at a Toshiba Corp. test facility in Yokosuka near Tokyo, Thursday, June 15, 2017. The robot, which is nicknamed " Little sunfish," co-developed by the debt-strapped Japanese nuclear and electronics company and the International Research Institute for Nuclear Decommissioning, is ready for deployment this summer at the badly-damaged Unit 3 primary containment vessel to assess its damage and locate parts of melted fuel, believed to be submerged under highly contaminated water.

