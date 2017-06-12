Supreme Court to Hear Constitutional ...

Supreme Court to Hear Constitutional Challenge to IPRs and Other Post-Grant Patent Reviews

13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether inter partes review, the procedure that allows a Patent and Trademark Office tribunal to invalidate patents, is unconstitutional. The Court will hear argument in the fall and render a decision in early 2018.

