Sunworks Inc (SUNW) CEO Buys $22,278.00 in Stock
Sunworks Inc CEO Charles F. Cargile acquired 14,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $22,278.00.
