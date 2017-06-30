Statoil moves key IT tasks from India...

Statoil moves key IT tasks from India back to Norway

16 hrs ago

Statoil said on Friday it would move its critical information technology tasks from Indian provider HCL Technologies back to Norway to improve security. A number of IT-related security incidents in recent years, including one that disrupted oil loading at the Mongstad refinery in 2014, had led the Norwegian energy company to create a task force to assess risks.

