Smoke from fire kills 36 in Philippin...

Smoke from fire kills 36 in Philippine casino attack

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A gunman rampaged through a casino in the Philippine capital, torching gaming tables and stuffing a backpack with gambling chips, before committing suicide by setting himself on fire, police said on Friday. MANILA- An official of Resorts World Manila said Friday afternoon that a member of the casino's security team was able to shoot the gunman during the latter's attack at the casino complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) May 31 Human 145
News 170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ... May 11 sad 1
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar '17 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,626 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC