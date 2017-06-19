Select AllGOP and Dem AGs Band Together to Fight ISP False...
In February, New York State attorney general Eric Schneiderman filed a pugnacious lawsuit against Spectrum , which provides internet service to the majority of New Yorkers, alleging the company had defrauded customers through false advertising. The complaint, aided by a collection of internal emails and documents from Time Warner Cable, was a fascinating look at how the ISP aggressively sold high-speed broadband connections that Time Warner allegedly knew it was incapable of being unable to provide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 17
|Corodex
|179
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|May 31
|Human
|145
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC