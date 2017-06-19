Ryder Named to Food Logisticsa Top Gr...

Ryder Named to Food Logisticsa Top Green Providers List for 2017

Read more: Business Wire

Food Logistics' annual "Top Green Providers" list recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary environmental stewardship is promoting sustainability within the food and beverage industry. The list offers logistics professionals a guide to the providers, manufacturers, and software and technology companies that have found new ways to promote sustainability throughout their operations and those of their customers.

Chicago, IL

