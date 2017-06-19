rick merritt In the latest update of the Top 500 list, the U.S. fell...
In the latest update of the Top 500 list, the U.S. fell out of #3 to #4 with its best system due to an upgrade of a supercomputer in Switzerland: Piz Daint - Cray XC50, Xeon E5-2690v3 12C 2.6GHz, Aries interconnect , NVIDIA Tesla P100 , Cray Inc. Swiss National Supercomputing Centre Switzerland After he carelessly pressed the wrong button one time too many, the engineers devised a safe space from which their manager could 'manage'. To save this item to your list of favorite EE Times content so you can find it later in your Profile page, click the "Save It" button next to the item.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Sat
|Corodex
|179
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|May 31
|Human
|145
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC