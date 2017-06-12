REFILE-Group says Georgia nuclear pla...

REFILE-Group says Georgia nuclear plant costs rise to $29 bln

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp Sara Barczak of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy said that the new estimate adds $9 billion to its projected cost of the Vogtle project, which has been beset by delays and billions of dollars of cost overruns. Westinghouse and Southern Co, the utility that owns nearly half the project, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

