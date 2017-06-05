Premji's salary fell 63% as Wipro saw drop in profits

Wipro chairman Azim Premji took home 63 per cent less compensation in the financial year 2016-17 as India's third-largest software exporter saw a slowdown in profits due to changes in the business environment and technology. Premji earned a compensation of $108,026 in FY17, down from $292,991 in the year before, according to the company's annual filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

