Plane lands safely in Sydney with hole in engine casing
A plane heading to Shanghai returned safely to Sydney after an in-flight problem left a gaping hole in the engine casing. China Eastern said the crew on Flight 736 noticed damage to the air inlet on the left engine after takeoff Sunday evening and the captain decided to return.
