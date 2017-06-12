Perficient Repatriating Offshore Capital
"Our successful and profitable operations in China have allowed us to build cash balances greater than we plan to permanently deploy in the region," said Paul E. Martin, chief financial officer. "We will use this capital to help further invest and hire domestically, reduce borrowing costs, and to help fund mergers and acquisitions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|May 31
|Human
|145
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|178
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC