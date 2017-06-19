Perficient Acquires Clarity Consulting

Perficient Acquires Clarity Consulting

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

"We are excited to further strengthen Perficient with the strategic acquisition of Clarity," said Jeffrey Davis, Perficient's chairman and chief executive officer. "Microsoft's cloud momentum is accelerating, and Clarity's outstanding capabilities, impressive client roster, and strong reputation expand and enhance our formidable market presence and broaden and deepen our long-standing partnership with Microsoft."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 17 Corodex 179
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) May 31 Human 145
News 170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ... May '17 sad 1
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,056 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC