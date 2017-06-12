Neonode Provides Corporate Update

Neonode Provides Corporate Update

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Neonode Inc. , the Optical Interactive Sensing Technology Company, today announced key initiatives made by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will propose adding two new members at Neonode's annual meeting of stockholders planned for August a Per Eriksson, CEO of NetEnt and previous CEO of Dell Nordic a Asa Hedin, director of several Swedish high-tech companies "Over the past several quarters, Neonode has invested in the new line of embedded sensor modules incorporating our zForce technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) May 31 Human 145
News 170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ... May '17 sad 1
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar '17 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,383 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC