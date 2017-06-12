Neonode Provides Corporate Update
Neonode Inc. , the Optical Interactive Sensing Technology Company, today announced key initiatives made by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will propose adding two new members at Neonode's annual meeting of stockholders planned for August a Per Eriksson, CEO of NetEnt and previous CEO of Dell Nordic a Asa Hedin, director of several Swedish high-tech companies "Over the past several quarters, Neonode has invested in the new line of embedded sensor modules incorporating our zForce technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|May 31
|Human
|145
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC