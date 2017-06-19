NCR is a tech bargain - Barron's

NCR , which sells software systems that manage inventory so chains can ship online orders from stores, may rise 30% as Amazon's pending takeover of Whole Foods Market sets off a digital arms race among grocers, Barron's says . EPS are forecast to rise 11% to $3.37, as revenue gains 2% with better growth for software and services, making up for a modest decline in hardware.

