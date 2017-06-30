Man bitten by police K-9 sues town, p...

Man bitten by police K-9 sues town, police department

Read more: WTNH

An 80-year-old man who was knocked over and bitten by a police dog during a training exercise has filed a lawsuit against a Connecticut town and its police department. The Journal-Inquirer reports John Keane is suing Enfield, the town's police department and Officer Michael Colantuono.

Chicago, IL

