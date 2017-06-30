Lcnb Corp Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc.
Lcnb Corp cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 150 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Mcdougall
|181
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|May 31
|Human
|145
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC