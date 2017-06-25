Labor's Chris Bowen puts female quotas for ASX boards on the table
Australia should consider quotas for women on ASX boards if the numbers don't improve, shadow treasurer Chris Bowen says. In a speech on Monday, Mr Bowen will say that it would be better if equality was achieved without quotas, but quotas worked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Sat
|Barry Finance
|180
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|May 31
|Human
|145
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC