Kroger's Stock Plunges Toward Biggest...

Kroger's Stock Plunges Toward Biggest One-day Decline Since December 1999

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Kroger Co.' s stock plunged 18.8% in active morning trade Thursday to pace NYSE decliners, putting them on course to suffer the biggest one-day selloff this millennium, in the wake of the grocery chain's disappointing profit outlook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) May 31 Human 145
News 170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ... May '17 sad 1
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar '17 harley 178
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC