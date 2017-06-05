Kevin Spacey tight-lipped about his p...

Kevin Spacey tight-lipped about his plans as host of Tonys

Read more: The Daily Courier

In this May 24, 2017 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey participates in the BUILD Speaker Series at AOL Studios in New York. Spacey stars in the Netflix original series "House of Cards," and will host this year's Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11. NEW YORK - Getting Kevin Spacey to spill the beans about his plans hosting the Tony Awards turns out to be as likely as his character on "House of Cards" renouncing blackmail and backstabbing.

