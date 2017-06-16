International Control Services,Inc. Celebrates 25th Anniversary
June 16 - International Control Services, Inc. celebrated their 25th anniversary today with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the facility. Dennis Espinoza is the CEO of ICS, Inc. and he said the last 25 years have been interesting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|10 hr
|Corodex
|179
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|May 31
|Human
|145
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC