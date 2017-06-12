Hynix joins last-minute METI-led bid for Toshiba chips - Asahi

Japan's government is assembling a Japan-South Korea-U.S. consortium in a last-minute bid for Toshiba Corp's prized semiconductor business, countering a $20 billion offer from U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd , the Asahi newspaper said on Wednesday. The new bid, being arranged by the Ministry for the Economy, Trade and Industry, groups government lenders Development Bank of Japan and Innovation Network Corp of Japan.

