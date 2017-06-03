HP Inc (HPQ) Stake Raised by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC
YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 6,257 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.
